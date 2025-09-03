Official commemorations have shifted with schoolbook changes. Hari Singh’s birth anniversary is now a public holiday, while Sheikh Abdullah’s was dropped. The NC has sought its restoration. Omar Abdullah, with limited powers under the LG, was blocked by police from paying homage to the July 13 martyrs. People’s Democratic Party spokesperson Mehboob Beg, whose father, Mirza Afzal Beg, served as Deputy Chief Minister under Sheikh Abdullah and fought alongside him against the feudal order, said the Dogra period denied Kashmiris jobs and kept living conditions poor. “When we are not allowed to pay tributes to the martyrs, we are effectively being told that we have no freedom to choose our heroes. That way a new history is being imposed on us. How is that possible when we believe that the people who died fighting the Dogra rule are our real martyrs?” he said.