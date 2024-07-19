Why Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation Act Was A Utopia  

In Jammu and Kashmir, the paradigm of politics is starkly antithetical to its conventional connotations, manifesting as a domain fraught with paradoxes and repressive undertones. Here, politics transcends the archetypal engagement in democratic processes and the articulation of civic will; instead, it is marred by a pervasive milieu of political inertia and disenfranchisement. This aberration from normative political praxis not only stifles the electorate's agency but also perpetuates a climate of subdued dissent and institutional apathy. Consequently, the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir is emblematic of a disquieting departure from the foundational tenets of democratic engagement, ensconced in a reality where the exercise of political rights and the very discourse of governance are subsumed by a prevailing ethos of silenced subjugation and normative stagnation. Even if assembly elections will be held this year, as directed by the Supreme Court, the new assembly will be powerless because a recent amendment of the Reorganisation Act have increased the executive powers of the Lieutenant Governor.