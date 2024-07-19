A Violent Shift To Jammu Mountains

Ravinder Sharma, a spokesman of the Congress party in J&K, says that the BJP government has failed to curb terrorism and it should restore statehood and conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress party leaders also took out a protest on Thursday in Jammu against the attacks. “The BJP government would always claim they would bring normalcy in Kashmir. But after 2019, what we see the terrorism that was finished by the Congress government, it has now returned in Jammu,” the Congress leader says, seeking restoration of democracy and statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. “The way terrorism is increasing, it is a matter of concern. Both the LG government in J&K and the NDA government have failed to counter it,” he adds.