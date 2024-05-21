Elections In Kashmir Bring In A Sea Of Emotions

After a pause, she continues, “These days, mothers come to me and talk about their incarcerated children. If the government claims everything is fine, why are these youths in faraway jails?” She then talks about the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and her own situation. “I don’t have property. My father didn’t leave me wealth; he left me you, the people. I have been betrayed by many party leaders who abandoned my workers. I haven’t spent a penny; my workers are funding the campaign from their own pockets,” she says. “I have paid a heavy price. I was in jail for a long period. My elderly mother was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). My passport was withdrawn.” She also talks about how her father’s grave was investigated and how she was forced out of her home in winter. “They thought this would change my stance, but I will not succumb to any pressure,” she declares.