National

Reporter's Guarantee | Engineer Rashid: An Independent Force in Baramulla Elections

Outlook's Naseer Ganai engages in a conversation with Abrar Rashid, the son of Engineer Rashid. Engineer Rashid, presently lodged in Tihar jail due to a money laundering charge, is vying for the Baramulla seat as an independent candidate. The polling is scheduled for 20th May. Abrar Rashid is campaigning on behalf of his father, Engineer Rashid. He believes the electorate’s power can contribute to his father’s release.