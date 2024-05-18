National

Jammu And Kashmir: Two Simultaneous Terrorist Attacks In Anantnag, Shopian

The injured have been evacuated and the area has been cordoned off, said the police.

Jammu And Kashmir: Two Simultaneous Terrorist Attacks In Anantnag, Shopian
info_icon

Two simulatenous attacks took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Shopian and in both places terrorists have allegedly fired on open.

Shopian Attack

Kashmir Zone Police in a post on X informed that a person named Aijaz Ahmad was fired at by a 'terrorist' in shopian's Heerpora.

The injured have been evacuated and the area has been cordoned off, said that police.

According to PTI Ahmad was a former sarpanch and he was shot at around 10.30 pm.

The officials said that his condition is very critical.

Anantnag Attack

The Kashmir Zone Police in another post on X informed about the incident in Anantnag, they said, "Terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha R/O Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, Anantnag."

They added, "Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off."

The tourist camp is located near at Yanner in Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district where the incident took place late on Saturday night.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jammu And Kashmir: Two Simultaneous Terrorist Attacks In Anantnag, Shopian
  2. Telugu TV Actor Dies By 'Suicide', Days After Co-Star's Death
  3. Two Women Killed, 11 Injured After Van Overturns In MP's Shajapur
  4. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 18: AAP's Bibhav Kumar Arrested, Riots In Kyrgyzstan, Indian Film Personalities At Cannes And More
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Makes Heads Turn In Orange For Her Second Appearance At Women In Cinema Gala
  2. ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’: Cher, Pink, Donna Mills Make The LA Premiere A Night To Remember For The Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics
  3. Why Kartik Aaryan Was Initially Sceptical About 'Chandu Champion': 'It Demanded A Lot'
  4. 28th Annual Webby Awards: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lil Rel Howery, Laverne Cox & Others Attend – View Pics
  5. ‘Chandu Champion’ Trailer Review: Kabir Khan-Kartik Aaryan Bring An Extraordinary Tale Of Immense Grit And National Pride
Sports News
  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Eye To Finish The Game
  2. Shooting Olympic Selection Trials: Sift Kaur Samra, Niraj Kumar Win
  3. Sports News Live Updates Today: Verstappen Clinches Pole At Imola GP; Nikhat Wins Gold In Astana
  4. Hoffenheim 4-2 Bayern Munich: Bavarians End Season With Defeat; Tuchel Slams Lack Of Focus
  5. Asian Relays 2024 All You Need To Know: Schedule, Live Streaming And Indians In Action
World News
  1. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  3. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  4. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  5. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup