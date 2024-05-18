Jammu And Kashmir: Two Simultaneous Terrorist Attacks In Anantnag, Shopian

Two simulatenous attacks took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Shopian and in both places terrorists have allegedly fired on open.
Shopian Attack
Kashmir Zone Police in a post on X informed that a person named Aijaz Ahmad was fired at by a 'terrorist' in shopian's Heerpora.
The injured have been evacuated and the area has been cordoned off, said that police.
According to PTI Ahmad was a former sarpanch and he was shot at around 10.30 pm.
The officials said that his condition is very critical.
Anantnag Attack
The Kashmir Zone Police in another post on X informed about the incident in Anantnag, they said, "Terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha R/O Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, Anantnag."
They added, "Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off."
The tourist camp is located near at Yanner in Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district where the incident took place late on Saturday night.