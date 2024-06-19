National

NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid

As Opposition ire grew over the latest changes, NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani justified the omissions saying there was no need to teach students about riots in textbook

getty images
representative image Photo: getty images
info_icon

"In India, the vote bank politics is also associated with minority appeasement. This means that the political parties disregard the principles of equality of all citizens and give priority to the interests of a minority group."

This is what students of Class 11 will now be taught about vote bank politics in their NCERT Political Science textbook under the revised curriculum for 2024-25. The phrase “minority appeasement” was not there until last year. The latest revision has stirred yet another controversy around school books.

The above change has been made in a chapter on “secularism” wherein the textbook poses a question on whether welfarism for one section comes at the cost of another. It goes on to answer the question and states, “In theory, there may not be anything wrong with vote bank politics but only when vote bank politics leads to the mobilisation of a social group to vote en masse for a particular candidate or political party during elections, this distorts electoral politics. Here, the important feature is that the whole group works as a single monolithic unit during voting.”

However, until the last academic session, students were taught that if they “think hard” they will find that there is “little evidence” to suggest that vote bank politics favours minorities in the country. 

But this is not the only controversial change this year. In the revised Class 12 Political Science textbook, there is no mention of Babri Masjid anymore. The monument which was demolished in 1992 by a Hindu right-wing mob is now reduced to naming it a “three-domed structure”. Furthermore, the section on Ayodhya has also been pruned from four to two pages, deleting several key details from the earlier version and shifting the focus to the Supreme Court judgement that paved the way for Ram temple on the site. Deletions also include BJP's 'rath yatra' from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya, the role of kar sevaks and the President's rule in BJP-ruled states.

Representational Image | - ncertbook.ncert.gov.in
'Bharat', 'India' To Be Used Interchangeably In Textbooks, Debate Is Pointless: NCERT Chief

BY Outlook Web Desk

As Opposition ire grew over the latest changes, NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani justified the omissions saying there was no need to teach students about riots in textbooks. “Why should we teach students about riots? The purpose is not to create violent, depressed citizens,” he said in an interview with news agency PTI. 

Saklani said that there were no attempts to saffronise the curriculum. “All changes in textbooks are based on evidence and facts,” he said.

Criticising it, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "NCERT is mounting an assault on our country's Constitution in whose Preamble secularism features explicitly as a foundational pillar of the Indian republic. Various Supreme Court judgments have clearly held secularism to be an essential part of the basic structure of the Constitution." 

TMC leader Saket Gokhale also hit out at the NCERT, questioning the logic behind omitting riots. "By this logic, why teach kids about other 'violent depressing things' like the World War?" he said.

This is not the first of such controversial changes in NCERT textbooks since 2014. With each passing year, the NCERT has faced increased scrutiny for allegedly omitting historical facts and incorporating biased details. Critics have often pointed out that the changes made over the past few years seem to favour the ruling party’s political agenda.

Last October, the Council made headlines after a panel overseeing the development of textbooks in the NCERT, one of 25 such committees, unanimously decided to recommend changing the name “India” to Bharat” in school textbooks. The suggestion had sparked a political controversy, with the Opposition alleging electoral motives. It came in the backdrop of a discussion around changing the country’s name to ‘Bharat’ – which had by then already appeared officially on G20 invites and nameplates of the President and the Prime Minister.

After multiple NCERT textbook revisions, students will read a lot less of several subjects like the Mughals and Delhi Sultanate - null
Mughal Courts, Gandhi Assassination: How Latest Round Of NCERT Revision Affects History

BY Outlook Web Desk

Saklani, however, clarified that "Bharat" and "India" will be used interchangeably in the textbooks as is the case in the country's Constitution. What this indicates is that suggestions are made all the time and are not always accepted and the government has no compulsion of accepting suggestions. However, there is also a bigger picture here. 

In the last 10 years, BJP-led governments have also changed the names of towns and other places, such as renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj and Mughalsarai Junction in Uttar Pradesh as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction. There were also concerns about NCERT panel chief and other members being associated with the RSS, BJP’s ideological sister.

Critics have said time and again that the NCERT textbooks don't capture the nuances of the Mughal period, ignoring the grey streaks to paint an overly favourable picture. The latest omission of Babri only furthers this concern.

Saklani said the tweaks in textbooks are part of the annual revision and should not be a subject of hue and cry. However, it is worth questioning if the best way to “rationalise” the syllabus is by deletion of key historical details or the addition of newer facts. After all, what students read shapes their minds for their future lives and beliefs and the choice to learn and explore should not be dispensable.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: PM Modi In Bihar Today; RS MP's Daughter Runs BMW Over Man Sleeping On Pavement In Chennai
  2. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. 'Opportunity For Us To Engage': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau After Meeting PM Modi In Italy | Details
  5. Mumbai: Over 50 Hospitals, Hinduja College Of Commerce Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway
Entertainment News
  1. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  2. ‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  3. Singer Justin Timberlake Arrested And Accused Of Driving While Intoxicated On New York's Long Island
  4. Vedang Raina’s Idea Of Perfect Date Is Being In Mountains, Surrounded By Nature
  5. Priyanka Chopra Declares She Is Inspired By ‘Angel’ Angelina Jolie ‘Every Day’
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024
  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group Stage In Numbers
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe's Participation Remains In Doubt As France Play The Waiting Game
  4. Osaka Vs Qinwen, Berlin Open: Japanese Bows Out After Scintillating Serving Display By Chinese Star - Data Debrief
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe Called Out By French Far-Right Leader After Anti-Extremism Comments
World News
  1. Krispy Kreme Launches FRIENDS-Inspired Doughnuts, But Leaves American Fans Disappointed: Here's Why
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  4. Vladimir Putin Thanks North Korea For Supporting His Ukraine Actions, Heads To Pyongyang For Summit With Kim Jong Un
  5. Mysterious Monolith Found Near Las Vegas, Police Issue Warning
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kashi Temple; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  8. Sports News June 18 Highlights: Turkiye Defeat Georgia 3-1 In Euro 2024; Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Paavo Nurmi Games