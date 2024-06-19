NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid

But this is not the only controversial change this year. In the revised Class 12 Political Science textbook, there is no mention of Babri Masjid anymore. The monument which was demolished in 1992 by a Hindu right-wing mob is now reduced to naming it a “three-domed structure”. Furthermore, the section on Ayodhya has also been pruned from four to two pages, deleting several key details from the earlier version and shifting the focus to the Supreme Court judgement that paved the way for Ram temple on the site. Deletions also include BJP's 'rath yatra' from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya, the role of kar sevaks and the President's rule in BJP-ruled states.