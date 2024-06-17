National

'Bharat', 'India' To Be Used Interchangeably In Textbooks, Debate Is Pointless: NCERT Chief

Last year, a high-level committee for social sciences, constituted by the NCERT recommended that 'India' should be replaced with 'Bharat' in the textbooks for all classes.

Representational Image | Photo: ncertbook.ncert.gov.in
In the wake of a high-level panel working on the social science curriculum recommending that "India" should be replaced with "Bharat" in school textbooks, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani on Monday has said "Bharat" and "India" will be used interchangeably in NCERT textbooks as is the case in the country's Constitution.

What did the NCERT chief say?

During an interview with PTI, the NCERT chief said both the words will be used in the books and the council has no aversion to either "Bharat" or "India".

"It is interchangeable....our position is what our Constitution says and we uphold that. We can use Bharat, we can use India, what is the problem? We are not in that debate. Wherever it suits we will use India, wherever it suits we will use Bharat. We have no aversion to either India or Bharat," he said.

"You can see both being used in our textbooks already and that will continue in new textbooks. This is a useless debate," Saklani further added.

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani | - PTI
‘Why To Teach Riots’: NCERT Chief On Textbook Changes, Says 'Irrelevant Things Need To Be Changed'

BY Outlook Web Desk

NCERT committee recommended India's replacement with 'Bharat'

Last year, a high-level committee for social sciences, constituted by the NCERT recommended that "India" should be replaced with "Bharat" in the textbooks for all classes.

Committee chairperson C I Isaac, who was heading the panel, had said they have suggested replacing the name "India" with "Bharat" in the textbooks, introducing "classical history", instead of "ancient history" in the curriculum, and including the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in the syllabus for all subjects.

NCERT to soon include India's strides in research on the Arctic, Antarctica and the Himalayas - null
India's Strides In Research On Arctic, Antarctica And Himalayas May Soon Be Part Of NCERT Textbooks

BY PTI

"The committee has unanimously recommended that the name Bharat should be used in the textbooks for students across classes. Bharat is an age-old name. The name Bharat has been used in ancient texts, such as Vishnu Purana, which is 7,000 years old," Isaac had told PTI.

The NCERT had then said that no decision has been taken on panel's recommendations.

