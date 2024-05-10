National

India's Strides In Research On Arctic, Antarctica And Himalayas May Soon Be Part Of NCERT Textbooks

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran said the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has constituted a committee to bring out the importance of research in these areas in school textbooks.

Advertisement

NCERT to soon include India's strides in research on the Arctic, Antarctica and the Himalayas
info_icon

India's strides in research on the Arctic, Antarctica and the Himalayas may soon figure in school textbooks, with the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences reaching out to the NCERT to include the latest developments in its curriculum.

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran said the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has constituted a committee to bring out the importance of research in these areas in school textbooks.

"We wrote a letter to them … they (NCERT) have recently constituted a committee for bringing out importance of the Antarctica expedition, Arctic and also the Himalayas and some other aspects, including climate change. They are working on it," Ravichandran said during an interaction with PTI editors here.

Advertisement

The Antarctica expedition finds mention in NCERT textbooks but the content hasn't been updated for a long time. There is very limited mention of the ongoing research in the Arctic and the Himalayan regions, too.

In a rationalisation exercise post COVID-19, the NCERT dropped topics such as climate change, monsoon and greenhouse effect from textbooks, triggering a controversy.

The council later clarified that the subjects had been dropped to reduce curriculum load in view of the pandemic and added that the topics would be restored with the release of books based on the new curriculum framework.

These books are currently being worked on and will be available for all classes by 2026.

Advertisement

The Union Ministry of Earth Sciences is hosting the 46th meeting of the ATCM, the highest governing body for Antarctica, and the 26th CEP meeting.

The crucial meets will be held in Kochi from May 20-30 where countries engaged in research in the southern polar region will share the outcome of their scientific pursuits and future plans.

India has two active research stations -- Maitri and Bharti -- in Antarctica. The first research station, Dakshin Gangotri, set up in 1983, had to be abandoned after it sank in the snow.

Thamban Meloth, director of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), said several students involved in the research have been to Antarctica in recent years.

"We have not taken any high school students so far but several senior students involved in the research have been to Antarctica," he said in response to a question.

Asked about possibilities of introducing a programme such as Students on Ice for Indian school students, Meloth said, "It is not logistically feasible. It costs around Rs 1 crore to send a single person to Antarctica … there are lot of other logistical issues too when it comes to high school students.

The Students on Ice programme is run by Canadian educator and environmentalist Geoff Green, under which high school students from across the globe, accompanied by educators and scientists, get an opportunity travel to Antarctica and the Arctic.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Policy: HC Seeks ED's Stand On BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea
  2. EAC-PM Report On Muslim Population In India Misinterpreted: Population Foundation Of India
  3. Us vs Them
  4. India's Strides In Research On Arctic, Antarctica And Himalayas May Soon Be Part Of NCERT Textbooks
  5. Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: 3 Acquitted, 2 Convicted And Sentenced To Life Imprisonment By Pune Court
Entertainment News
  1. Andy Serkis To Star In And Direct New 'Lord Of The Rings' Movie For Warner Bros
  2. Lee Min-ho Marks 18 Years Of Acting Debut, Expresses Gratitude To Fans For Their 'Unwavering Support And Love'
  3. John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson Join Cast Of 'The Fantastic Four'
  4. Does Sanjay Leela Bhansali Throw Phones On Sets In Anger? Here's What Sonakshi Sinha Has To Say
  5. Neha Dhupia Pens Anniversary Note For Angad Bedi: ‘Would Do It Over And Over Again With You’
Sports News
  1. Hossler, Macintyre Share 1st-Round Lead In Inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Nelly Korda Chases Record Sixth LPGA Tour Title At Cognizant Founders Cup
  3. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks Win To Even Series At 1 Game
  4. Giro D'Italia, Stage 6: Pelayo Sanchez Wins; Tadej Pogacar Retains Overall Lead - In Pics
  5. IPL 2024: 'Vintage Virat Kohli' Revives RCB's Playoff Hopes, Cameron Green Applauds The Star
World News
  1. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  2. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
  3. Gaza War: Israeli Military Says It Has Weapons It Needs For Rafah Ground Operation
  4. US Dismisses Russian Allegations Of Interference In Indian Elections
  5. 4 Killed In Yet Another Wrong-Way Highway Crash In Connecticut
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 Peabody Award: 'The Bear', 'The Last Of Us', 'Reality', '20 Days In Mariupol' Among This Year's Winners
  2. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  3. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  4. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  5. Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say
  6. Pakistan Women's Tour Of England 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And More
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Nelly Korda Chases Record Sixth LPGA Tour Title At Cognizant Founders Cup
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Conspiring To Eliminate Hindu Faith In India, Says PM Modi