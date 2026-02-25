SC Flags NCERT Textbook’s ‘Judicial Corruption’ Chapter

Although NCERT is an independent organisation, authorities in charge of adding chapters ought to have used their judgment, according to government sources. If the issue of corruption was to be included in the textbook, it should have been related to all three organs -- the executive, judiciary and the legislature, they said.



According to the book, there are roughly 81,000 cases outstanding in the Supreme Court, 62.40 lakh in high courts, and 4.70 crore in district and subordinate courts.



It refers to the established process for receiving complaints through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and emphasises the judiciary's internal accountability measures.