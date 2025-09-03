A Class Of Controversies: How NCERT’s Revised History Curriculum Politicises Education

While some criticise the changes as skimming over India’s complex history, educationalist and former NCERT Director Krishna Kumar says the changes should not surprise anyone and are a sign of the times. “It’s driven by ideology,” he says. He adds, “These changes had started to come in during the COVID period. CBSE tweaked the syllabus. It took out many portions from the syllabus, and gradually, the tinkering and changes started. And now we have it in full form because there is a new curriculum framework. These are entirely new modules, and we’re going to see more and more of these kinds of textbooks.” Kumar says, “You can’t even call them changes in the old textbooks. No, these are new books.”