Homes And Schools Key Sites Of Discrimination Against LGBTQIA Children: Survey

Sunita Agarwalla, former vice principal of Guwahati’s Dispur College, said the institution has been among the pioneers in Assam in supporting education for students from the community. She said the college has a gender-neutral toilet, reserved seats for LGBTQIA+ students in higher secondary and degree courses, and provides free education where required, along with sensitisation programmes for all students. “I, as an educator, feel that it is very important to understand that people from the LGBTQIA+ community are also human beings and citizens of our country, so they have to be treated equally by everyone in every aspect,” Agarwalla said.