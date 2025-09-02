Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

In their verdict on October 7, Justices A.S. Gadkari and Kamal Khatta ordered the ECI and the state election commission to decide on the representations made by Patil within two weeks from receipt of the order and without seeking any extension. The ERO summoned Patil for a hearing on October 17 and said, “No suo motu deletions shall be done in an election year. Deletion can be done only by Form 7 or on the basis of request of the concerned elector in the declaration part of Form 8.” Citing the Handbook of Returning Officers, 2023, the ERO also referred to Chandrakant Nimba Patil vs State Election Commission and others filed at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay HC to support its decision of not deleting alleged discrepancies. “I put up my case before the polls in front of the ECI as well as the high court,” says Patil. “When the ECI decided to not delete the duplicate voter registrations, I didn’t think of challenging it in the Supreme Court because that would take years and a lot of financial resources.”