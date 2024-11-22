Women And The Vote: Parties Propose, Patriarchy Disposes

She says, “Take a look at the election campaign. Kalpana Soren of the JMM has been holding the command alone. In Hemant Soren’s absence in the Lok Sabha election, she held a series of rallies and meetings and won all the five tribal reserved seats in the state. Today, she has overshadowed the BJP in the election campaign. Alone, she is more powerful than many men. But the question remains whether she has been successful in giving tickets to more women in the party. Rahul Gandhi sports the slogan that ticket sharing will be based on the strength of the party in each state. But how many tickets did the Congress give to women candidates in Jharkhand?” Kujur says that she has written letters to political parties demanding equal positions for women in the organisations and ticket distribution in the assembly according to the formula of at least 33 per cent.