Nagpur: The Ideological Heartland Of RSS

Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, a practising physician and a Ram devotee, wanted to serve the lord through community service. Along with 16 others, he formed what was spoken of as ‘Sangh’ on September 17, 1925. It was the auspicious day of Vijaya Dashami. The purpose was to volunteer at the Ram Yatra held at Ramtek, a small town 54 km from Nagpur. It took two more years of thinking to adopt the name Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1927. A triangular orange flag was taken up as a symbol of a guru and was worshipped before every event. The first guru-dakshina, a euphemism for donation, was also given to the flag. The ambition was to extend the reach of RSS across the country. So, in 1929, a prayer written for the organisation, Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume was in Sanskrit. The previous one in half Hindi half Marathi would not have worked for shakhas that were to come up from North to South and from East to West.