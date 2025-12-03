Maharashtra Winter Session Dec 8–14: Legislative Workdays Cut

This year’s session is crucial, with key issues such as drought management, Flood in Marathwada, agrarian crisis, farmers affected by crop insurance fraud, the financial crisis faced by municipal bodies, the Maratha reservation demand and the rising incidents of crime expected to dominate the session. Ajit Pawar is likely to be cornered by the opposition over Pune land dispute case in which his son Parth is allegedly involved. Corruption and irregularities in current civic body polls will also be one the key issue be raised in the house.