Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding In Maharashtra Villages, Communication Lost With 128 Villages

At least 130 villages have been affected by floods caused by heavy rains in Maharashtra, leading to the evacuation of 200 people.

All of these villages are in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. No casualties are reported, officials said on Saturday.

However, communication has been lost with 128 villages in the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra due to heavy rains.

Residents of three villages in Hingoli and Nanded districts are also being shifted to safety after heavy rainfall in the region caused flooding in Asana river, officials said on Saturday.

Vasmat taluka in the Hingoli district recorded 150 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Saturday. Some people from Hadgaon village located downstream of the Asana river in Nanded district neighbouring Hingoli were also evacuated.

Parts of the Hingoli district, located in the Marathwada region around 200 km from Mumbai, have been receiving heavy showers over the past couple of days.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde phoned the district collector of Hingoli, which received heavy rains in the last 48 hours, and issued instructions regarding evacuating people and providing other forms of relief.

"You should ensure the safe evacuation of the villagers and shift them to temporary shelters. Make provision for food and drinking water for them," Shinde, who is currently in Delhi to meet BJP leaders, told the collector, on Saturday.

A Hingoli district official told PTI that a heavy downpour led to the rise in the water level of the Asana river on Friday night.

"The low-lying areas in Kurunda and Kinhola villages in Vasmat tehsil were badly affected," he said, adding that at least 200 people have been moved to safety so far but some of them went back to their houses after the river water receded.

In the 24 hours ending 8 AM on Friday, the Hingoli district had recorded 230.70 mm rainfall, which is 26.84 per cent of its annual average rainfall, the district authorities said in a statement.

In a video clip that was released to the media, Shinde can be heard telling the collector to deploy more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams if required.

The Hingoli district administration has, meanwhile, begun the survey of the damage caused by the flood.

People have started returning to their homes as the water level of the swollen Asana river is receding, said Hingoli district collector Jitendra Papalkar.

"We have made all the necessary arrangements (for accommodating people) in the Zilla Parishad school. Tankers of clean drinking water are being made available from Vasmat. Food is also prepared for the flood-affected people, he said.

Mumbai received light rains since Saturday morning while Pune received widespread rains, an IMD official said.

"2.30pm,9 Jul, Pune in past 3hrs recvd v good wide spread rains,with some intense spells on city as well as Ghat areas. Rainfall very likely to cont during day, as we see dense clouds over ghat areas & around. Mumbai since morning light rains. Thane recd mod rains;will increase," he tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)