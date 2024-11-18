In Maharashtra, De-Ideologised Politics At Its Best

Let’s look at the prominent leaders of all the major parties. For example, Ganesh Naik, who started his political career in the Shiv Sena and later joined Sharad Pawar’s NCP, is now contesting as the BJP’s candidate. More interestingly, his son, Sandeep, who too started with the Shiv Sena, went to the NCP and then to the BJP with his father, was denied candidature by the BJP, so he has joined Sharad Pawar’s NCP and is contesting on their ticket. Take the example of Narayan Rane, former chief minister. He and his two sons started their political careers in the Shiv Sena. They all later joined the Congress, left the Congress and floated their own party and miserably failed. Now, Rane and his younger son, Nitesh, are with the BJP. Nitesh is contesting on the BJP’s ticket and his elder brother, Nilesh, is contesting for the Shiv Sena-Shinde! Chhagan Bhujbal, who started his political career as a Shiv Sainik, later defected to the Congress and then joined Sharad Pawar’s NCP, is now with the Ajit Pawar faction and his nephew, Sameer, who is considered as his shadow, is contesting as an independent.