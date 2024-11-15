National

Maharashtra Polls: Vidarbha Farmers’ Suicides and Political Silence

Farmer suicides in Vidharbha have been discussed by politicians, academics, non-governmental organisations (NGO) and sector experts for more than 20 years, while the central and state governments have provided relief packages that have been unable to solve the larger issues. Even during rallies in the Vidarbha region for the Lok Sabha election, politicians refrained from talking about farmer suicides. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who promised to accelerate development and usher in a new era of progress while outlining his vision for Vidarbha, Maharashtra and the nation at his first rally, in Ramtek on April 14, did not mention the suicides. But with the date for the Maharashtra Assembly elections nearing, hardly any mention is seen in the political debates. With the parties betting their way on the top step, farmers in Nashik and Amravati today are hoping someone would give their grievances and suggestions an ear.