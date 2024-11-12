The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men

When I first moved to the US three years ago, I was enamoured by the possibility of being my real self. I was excited about the First Amendment, and wanted to uphold it like every other journalist in the US. The only issue was that free speech wasn’t really free. I slowly understood that free speech meant saying the ‘right’ things that geared towards certain social tropes and expectations, and those who harboured different views either stayed quiet or in their own spaces. People were getting cancelled left, right and centre and celebrities were being scrutinised for every word they sent out on social media. Journalists were targeted for tweets they posted decades ago and companies slowly started monitoring social media activity to prevent anything acrimonious that would hurt their public image. I was being controlled. So, I was clearly not surprised when billionaires like Musk bought Twitter (now X) to ‘bring back free speech’. Musk wasn’t bringing back free speech, but his views on free speech were not completely wrong. We were stifling those who didn’t agree with the views of a few.