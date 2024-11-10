United States

After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know

Donald Trump, who has been accused of rape, sexual misconduct and sexual abuse, among others, stormed his way back to the White House after a landslide victory of 301 electoral votes on November 5.

us elections 2024 trump win 4b movement
South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Following Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections and a Republican sweep in the Senate elections, many women in the United States have turned to a movement that calls for a strike on sex, marriage and having children.

With fear for their rights and the ongoing movement to expand and maintain abortion rights and access to reproductive care, many women have now turned to the 4B Movement.

Donald Trump during his "victory" speech in Florida - | Photo: Alex Brandon for AP
Donald Trump All Set To Reclaim US Presidency

BY Seema Guha

What Is The 4B Movement?

The 4B Movement, coming all the way from South Korea, is a movement that focuses on a vow to swear off men. The name of the movement focus on the "Four No's" women have sworn in as bi means 'no' in Korean).

4B refers to refusal of dating men (biyeonae), sexual relationships with men (bisekseu), heterosexual marriage (bihon) and childbirth (bichulsan).

The movement took force in South Korea in 2018 as a result of the #MeToo movement. The movement allowed South Korean women to push back against misogyny, gender violence and discrimination, gender pay gap and other issues against women in the country.

Members part of this movement view marriage as an "existential threat" for women.

Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Worked To Protect Abortion Rights - | Photo: AP
Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion

BY Danita Yadav

How Did 4B Come To The US?

The 4B Movement has always had a presence on social media, especially amongst younger women. However, with Trump's landslide victory and the dire state of women's rights in America, the movement surged in the United States, especially after the results of the presidential elections.

Republican figures, voters and supporters openly celebrated Trump's victory, including some women. However, there was almost an immediate eruption of misogyny on social media platforms such as TikTok and X with many men commenting the phrase "your body, my choice" under posts made by female users.

Not only does this reflect women's top fear when it came to voting for Trump, but also gives us a glimpse of what the next four years for women in the US may look like.

Throughout his election campaign, Donald Trump celebrated overturning Roe v Wade, which ended the nationwide right to abortion.

With Trump taking credit for "killing Roe v Wade" and his history of misogyny, women are now working to guard themselves better.

Many women have already issued messages of support and encouraged others to take part in the movement to "reclaim control of their bodes".

