Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion

November 5 was a packed day for America, especially in terms of elections. Not only did Americans vote for their next president, but they also voted for the Senate, the House of Representatives and expanding abortion rights.
In the same election where the United States voted for a second presidency under Donald Trump, seven states passed amendments to enshrine their right to abortion and access to abortion care.
Constitutional amendments to protect or expand abortion rights and access to abortion and reproductive healthcare were on the ballot in 10 states. Of the 10 states, seven states - Arizona, Missouri, Maryland, Nevada, New York, Montana and Colorado - voted to expand abortion rights and formally enshrine them in the state's constitution.
Abortion On The Ballot
Arizona And Missouri Vote To Expand Rights
In Arizona and Missouri, both states where Donald Trump was elected President, voters cast their ballots for "Yes" to expand abortion access.
In Arizona, Proposition 139 received enough votes and crossed the simple majority of 50 percent. This proposition will amend Arizona's constitution to create a right to abortion until fetal viability and allow abortions later to protect the life or health of a pregnant woman.
Meanwhile in Missouri, Amendment 3 received just over 50 percent votes to pass. Under this amendment, the state's constitution would create the right to reproductive freedom, including abortion and birth control.
The state legislature could regulate abortion after fetal viability, but will not be allowed to restrict an abortion necessary to protect the life or health of a pregnant woman.
New York, Maryland, Colorado, Nevada and Montana Vote To Maintain
In the states of Maryland, Montana, Nevada, New York and Colorado, voters said yes to protecting the existing rights. With over 50 percent votes in each of the five states, abortion rights and access to abortion care will now be formally enshrined in the state's constitution.
In Maryland, Montana, Nevada and New York, abortion is legal through fetal viability, and in Colorado, there are no laws restricting abortion, nor is there a gestational limit for women seeking an abortion.
Here's a look at the amendments on the ballot in each of these five states -
Colorado passed Amendment 79 with 61.5 percent of votes. This amendment would create a right to abortion and repeal an existing provision that allows public funds for abortion only if there is a threat to the life of the pregnant woman.
In Maryland, Question 1 was passed with 74.1 percent of votes and would enshrine a right to reproductive freedom, including abortion, in the state's constitution.
In Montana, initiative 128 was passed with 57.2 percent votes and will create a right to abortion in the state's constitution.
In Nevada, question 6 was passed with 63.3 percent of votes. This amendment would create the right to abortion until fetal viability or to protect the life of a pregnant woman. However, to be officially enshrined in the state's constitution, voters will have to approve the measure once again in 2026.
In New York, Proposal 1 was passed with 61.8 percent. Proposal 1 focuses on expanding civil rights protections. This ballot will expand "anti-discrimination and equal protection rights to include ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive health care."
With these ballots and the passing of the amendments, abortion rights will be enshrined in such a manner that lawmakers will be unable to remove these provisions in the future.
Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota Vote Against Abortion Rights
IN three states, the abortion measures failed to make impact, paving another win for "pro-life" activists in the state.
In Florida, Amendment 4 was shut down after it failed to reach the requirement of 60 percent of votes. With 57.2 percent votes, the measure failed. This result was also a political win for Republican governor Ron DeSantis.
In South Dakota, Amendment G was blocked after 58.6 percent of voters cast their ballot against the measure to expand abortion rights.
Meanwhile, in Nebraska, there were duelling measures. For Initiative 439, which works to legalise abortion based on fetal viability, 51.2 percent of the votes cast were against the measure.
However, Initiative 434, which allows abortion within the gestational limit of 12 weeks, was approved and passed with 55.3 percent of votes.
Abortion rights were expected to play a key role in the US presidential elections this year, especially after the overturning of Roe v Wade in 2022. However, with Trump's victory, it seems that the abortion rights were not at the centrestage.
Based on the exit polls of the presidential polls, it was determined that that while women of colour overwhelmingly voted for Kamala Harris, a majority of white women voted for Donald Trump, mirroring their electoral choices of 2016 and 2020.
What Will Trump 2.0 Mean For Abortion Rights?
Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump stormed his way back to the White House after winning 295 electoral votes in the presidential elections.
While Trump was not in power in 2022 when Roe v Wade was overturned, the Supreme Court judges which overturned the crucial law had all been backed and selected by the former President,
The Republican candidate took credit in 2023 for overturning Roe v Wade, and to date, continues to praise himself for giving states the power to decide on abortions and its legality.
With the overturning of Roe v Wade, abortion was no longer a constitutionally guaranteed right, prompting conservative states to limit access or ban abortion completely.
After 2022, states such as North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia banned abortion and made access to the medical procedure illegal and unavailable.
Meanwhile, in Arizona, Utah, Nebraska, Iowa, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina, abortion care and access was restricted based on a gestational limit.
With Trump getting ready for a second term at the White House, the former president has not clearly stated his plans for abortion rights and reproductive healthcare for women.
However, at multiple rallies and during the presidential debates, Trump has stated he would not support a national ban of abortion, but would leave control with the states.