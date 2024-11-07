Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion

New York, Maryland, Colorado, Nevada and Montana Vote To Maintain

In the states of Maryland, Montana, Nevada, New York and Colorado, voters said yes to protecting the existing rights. With over 50 percent votes in each of the five states, abortion rights and access to abortion care will now be formally enshrined in the state's constitution.

In Maryland, Montana, Nevada and New York, abortion is legal through fetal viability, and in Colorado, there are no laws restricting abortion, nor is there a gestational limit for women seeking an abortion.

Here's a look at the amendments on the ballot in each of these five states -

Colorado passed Amendment 79 with 61.5 percent of votes. This amendment would create a right to abortion and repeal an existing provision that allows public funds for abortion only if there is a threat to the life of the pregnant woman. In Maryland, Question 1 was passed with 74.1 percent of votes and would enshrine a right to reproductive freedom, including abortion, in the state's constitution. In Montana, initiative 128 was passed with 57.2 percent votes and will create a right to abortion in the state's constitution. In Nevada, question 6 was passed with 63.3 percent of votes. This amendment would create the right to abortion until fetal viability or to protect the life of a pregnant woman. However, to be officially enshrined in the state's constitution, voters will have to approve the measure once again in 2026. In New York, Proposal 1 was passed with 61.8 percent. Proposal 1 focuses on expanding civil rights protections. This ballot will expand "anti-discrimination and equal protection rights to include ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, pregnancy outcomes and reproductive health care."

With these ballots and the passing of the amendments, abortion rights will be enshrined in such a manner that lawmakers will be unable to remove these provisions in the future.