United States

US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes

Former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump has crossed the majority mark and is all set to become the 47th President of the US. He thanked his supporters and promised to work for the country in his victory speech.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump points to the crowd at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Photo: AP
As Republican Donald Trump is all set to become the President of America for the second time, he declared that America was entering a new “golden age.”

In a speech at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Trump vowed to usher in a new era of prosperity, with his running mate and Vice President-elect JD Vance offering a picture of unity and political strength. 

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate. I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president,” the former president declared as Republicans crossed the majority mark. 

The Associated Press reported that Trump had secured 277 electoral votes crossing the majority line, while Kamala Harris remains at 224.

With the inauguration set for January 20, Trump’s remarks focused on themes of healing, economic recovery, and securing the nation's borders as he gets ready for a second term.

Donald Trump’s victory speech | Key points

  1.  “This will truly be a golden age for America. This is a magnificent victory that will also help us to make America great again,” President-elect Donald Trump said. 

  2. Trump claimed the moment historic and said, “...this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country and maybe beyond, and now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal.” 

  1. “We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful and free again. And I'm asking every citizen all across our land to join me in this noble and righteous endeavor,” Trump said asserting his commitment to make America safer. 

  1. Talking about the battleground states, Trump said, “In addition to having won the battleground states of North Carolina, and I love these places, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. We are now winning in Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Alaska, which would result in us carrying at least 315 electoral votes. We also have won the popular vote.”

  1. “We've built the biggest, the broadest, the most unified coalition….It was a historic realignment, uniting citizens of all backgrounds around a common core of common sense,” Trump highlighted that he has support from native as well as non-native Americans.

  2. “For four years, we had no wars, except we defeated ISIS. We defeated ISIS in record time, but we had no wars. They said he would start a war. I'm not going to start a war. I'm going to stop wars,” Trump said referring to Harris’ claim about war.

  3. “Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness, and now we are going to fulfill that mission together. We're going to fulfill that mission.”

  1. “I will govern by a simple motto, promises made, promises kept. We're going to keep our promises. Nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you, the people. We will make America safe, strong, prosperous, powerful, and free again,” the Republican asserted his stance.

