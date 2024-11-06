United States

US Election Results 2024 Live: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Final Polling Underway In America

US Presidential Results 2024 LIVE: With the final votes being cast across 50 states and Washington, D.C., the early trends for the US Elections will pour in and give the world an idea of who will become the next President of the United States—Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.

5 November 2024
5 November 2024
Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Final Polling Underway In America
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are the top candidates in the fray in the race to the White House from the Democrat and Republican parties. The two presidential candidates are competing for a total of 538 Electoral College votes and the first one to 270 wins the race.
US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump Alleges 'Massive Cheating' In Philadelphia 

Staying true to patterns, former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump has already started alleging voter fraud. Taking to his social media account - TRUTH SOCIAL - Trump alleged that "massive cheatng" is going on in Philadelphia, which is part of the key swing state of Pennsylvania.

“A lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia. Law enforcement coming!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday around 4:40 PM ET.

Philadelphia Police Department told CNN that they were not aware of what Trump was referring to and did not know of any issues with voting that required a law enforcement response.

US Election 2024 Results LIVE: 7 Swing States To Play Key Role

While votes from all 50 states matter, the seven swing states will determine if Harris or Trump wins the race. The key battleground states for the 2024 elections are -

  1. Nevada

  2. Michigan

  3. Pennsylvania

  4. Wisconsin

  5. Arizona

  6. North Carolina

  7. Georgia

Across these seven states, a total of 93 Electoral College votes are up for grab, with 19 coming from Pennsylvania. It is these swing states that will ultimately seal the US Presidential Elections.

US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Final Polling Underway

With polls set to close in another 20 mins across the 50 states and Washington DC, the final ballots are being cast to decide if Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will be the next President-elect and take oath as POTUS in January 2025.

Polls opened between 7 AM ET to 8 AM ET across the United States for around 244 eligible voters.

