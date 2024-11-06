US Election Results 2024 Live: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Final Polling Underway In America

While votes from all 50 states matter, the seven swing states will determine if Harris or Trump wins the race. The key battleground states for the 2024 elections are -

Nevada Michigan Pennsylvania Wisconsin Arizona North Carolina Georgia

Across these seven states, a total of 93 Electoral College votes are up for grab, with 19 coming from Pennsylvania. It is these swing states that will ultimately seal the US Presidential Elections.

Read more about the 7 Swing States on Outlook here.