US Election Results 2024 Live: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Final Polling Underway In America

US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump Alleges 'Massive Cheating' In Philadelphia
Staying true to patterns, former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump has already started alleging voter fraud. Taking to his social media account - TRUTH SOCIAL - Trump alleged that "massive cheatng" is going on in Philadelphia, which is part of the key swing state of Pennsylvania.
“A lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia. Law enforcement coming!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday around 4:40 PM ET.
Philadelphia Police Department told CNN that they were not aware of what Trump was referring to and did not know of any issues with voting that required a law enforcement response.
US Election 2024 Results LIVE: 7 Swing States To Play Key Role
While votes from all 50 states matter, the seven swing states will determine if Harris or Trump wins the race. The key battleground states for the 2024 elections are -
Nevada
Michigan
Pennsylvania
Wisconsin
Arizona
North Carolina
Georgia
Across these seven states, a total of 93 Electoral College votes are up for grab, with 19 coming from Pennsylvania. It is these swing states that will ultimately seal the US Presidential Elections.
US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Final Polling Underway
With polls set to close in another 20 mins across the 50 states and Washington DC, the final ballots are being cast to decide if Kamala Harris or Donald Trump will be the next President-elect and take oath as POTUS in January 2025.
Polls opened between 7 AM ET to 8 AM ET across the United States for around 244 eligible voters.