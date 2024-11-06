‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscored the critical transatlantic partnership between the EU and the US. “I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with President Trump again to advance a strong transatlantic agenda. Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens. Millions of jobs and billions in trade and investment on each side of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relationship,” the EU Commission President said as per a Reuters report.