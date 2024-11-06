‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024

Following Donald Trump's political comeback in the 2024 US presidential election, world leaders from across the globe offered their congratulations. Several leaders from across Europe, Asia, and Africa shared congratulatory messages and thoughts on Trump’s win through social media.
Among the first to congratulate the 78-year-old president-elect, was British Prime Minister Keir Starmer who expressed confidence that the longstanding “special relationship” between the UK and the US would continue to thrive. “Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy, and enterprise,” Starmer said in a statement released by 10 Downing Street.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump’s return to the White House a “historic comeback.” Netanyahu, who has long been a strong supporter of Trump’s policies, took to social media platform X to congratulate Trump on his win.
French President Emmanuel Macron shared his excitement for continued cooperation, stating, “Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we were able to do during four years. With your convictions and mine. In respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also congratulated Trump on X stating, “Italy and the United States are sister nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. I am certain we will now strengthen this bond even further.”
“Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese asserted solidarity while congratulating Donald Trump
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also celebrated the victory, emphasizing the importance of a “peace through strength” approach to global diplomacy. “I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership,” he wrote on X.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated his “friend” Donald Trump for his second term. “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership,” Modi shared on X.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remarked that the US and Germany would continue to promote prosperity and freedom together. “I congratulate Donald Trump on his election as US President. Germany and the U.S. have for a long time successfully worked together to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens,” he shared on X.
From South America, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva emphasized the need for dialogue and joint efforts to ensure peace, development, and prosperity under the new U.S. administration. Similarly, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, known for his pro-business stance, congratulated Trump with a call to “Make America Great Again,” signaling strong future cooperation.
“I look forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations across all domains of our cooperation. In the global arena, we look forward to our Presidency of the G20 in 2025, where we will work closely with the US who will succeed us in the G20 Presidency in 2026,” Cyril Ramaphosa, President Of South Africa said.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also expressed eagerness to elevate Japan-US relations under Trump’s leadership. “Heartfelt congratulations toDonald Trump. I truly look forward to working closely with you to further bolster the Japan-US Alliance & cooperate to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he wrote on X.
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te celebrated the longstanding partnership between the two nations, asserting that their cooperation would be a cornerstone for regional stability.
European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscored the critical transatlantic partnership between the EU and the US. “I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with President Trump again to advance a strong transatlantic agenda. Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens. Millions of jobs and billions in trade and investment on each side of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relationship,” the EU Commission President said as per a Reuters report.
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary called Trump’s victory “the biggest comeback in US political history,” praising it as a “much-needed victory for the world.”
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have also congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the presidential elections, the Saudi Gazette posted on X.
The former president and now the president-elect Republican leader cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency by securing a victory in the key battleground state of Wisconsin. According to races called by the Associated Press up to 4 pm (IST), 277 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Kamala Harris.