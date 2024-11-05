United States

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today

Who will become the next President of the United States - Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? 244 million American voters will declare their verdict today.

Amid a very tight race to the White House, around 244 million eligible Americans voters will seal the fate of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump today.

Of the 244 million, many have already cast their ballots through early voting. The remaining, will cast their vote on Tuesday from 8 AM ET onwards to decide who will become the next President of the United States.

Know Your Candidates

Vice President Kamala Harris catapulted into the race to the White House after President Joe Biden announced his exit from contest. After various concerns regarding his age from Democrats and American voters, Biden took a step back and endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

Harris, who has served in all three branches of the government, served large-scale support from the Democrats, celebrities and Americans.

However, her contender is former President Donald Trump. Trump, who served as POTUS from 2016 to 2020, is the leading Republican candidate in the race. This will be the former president's third run for the Oval Office.

If Trump wins, America will be witness to a second Trump presidency. But if Harris win, the US will have carved out a page in its history books by electing the first female president.

How Many Votes Are Needed To Win The Race?

Harris and Trump are in a tight race for a total of 538 Electoral College votes. Of the 538 votes across 50 states and Washington D.C., the first candidate to reach 270 or cross the mark, wins the race and is termed as President-elect.

In 2020, Joe Biden won the race with a total of 306 electoral votes as Donald Trump trailed behind with 236. However, during the 2020 elections, the former president cried foul and alleged voter fraud, especially in the swing state of Georgia.

Trump's allegations also triggered the January 6 Riots at the US Capitol in 2021, for which, he has denied having any role.

In the 2016 elections, America was on the verge of electing a female president. However, Democrat candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost the race to Trump. Trump emerged victorious with 304 votes, as Clinton trailed behind with 227 votes.

What Are The Key Issues At Hand?

For the 2024 elections, women's rights, especially the right to abortion and reproductive healthcare has taken centre-stage. Following the overturning of Roe v Wade in  June 2022, abortion was made illegal across various states.

These bans also brought new dangers to women, many of whom were denied basic reproductive healthcare. The legislations also sought action against medical practitioners who performed abortions and other related medical procedures.

The state of the American economy has also been a major concern for voters. With inflation and unemployment at an all-time high, America is looking for a President that can turn the situation around.

Apart from numerous domestic issues, the wars in Gaza and Ukraine will also play a key factor in the way Americans will vote. In Gaza, majority of Americans have called for Israel to halt its operations and for the US to divest from Israeli companies and halt its supply of arms and weapons which add to the bombardment of the Gaza Strip and now Lebanon.

However, in Ukraine, a key concern is the amount of American dollars sent to Kyiv as its fight against Russia enters three years.

