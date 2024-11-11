Will Trump Fuel Or Finish Wars?

But no one is sure what to expect from an unpredictable Trump. It is, however, a well-known fact that the business tycoon-turned politician is not a warmonger. During campaign speeches, he advised Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do what he had to do quickly and wrap up the war. Netanyahu was delighted by Trump’s victory calling it “history’s greatest comeback”. He also described it as a “fresh start for America” and a “powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America”. During his first term in office, Trump had pleased Israel by shifting the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, lending credibility to Israel’s claim to the ancient city. The Abraham Accords, signed between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain, and later by Morocco and Sudan, added legitimacy to the Jewish State and its acceptance by its Muslim neighbours. Jared Kushner, Trump’s Jewish American son-in-law, did the heavy lifting for the agreements. It was only a matter of time before Saudi Arabia, the most important Sunni power in the region, would follow suit. However, the Hamas attack of October 7 put a stop to the process. Without a resolution of the Palestine issue and a stop to the relentless killings in Gaza, and now in Lebanon, the Saudis would find it difficult to normalise formal ties with Israel. Trump, who is close to the Saudis and other Gulf rulers, would push for a quick end to the war as he regards the oil-rich countries as an opportunity for American business. The Saudis have already invested $2 billion in Kushner’s firm, Affinity Partners.