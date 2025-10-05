In many traditions, the Dashavatara are understood as manifestations parallel to the Dasa Mahavidya, since both Vishnu and Kali/Parvati are believed to have arisen from the same primal energy of Adi Shakti and are often regarded as sibling forces. In this light, Krishnanand Jha’s fusion of the Dasa Mahavidya with the Dashavatara in a single frame above, stands out as a remarkable and original artistic vision. Photo: Savita Jha

In many traditions, the Dashavatara are understood as manifestations parallel to the Dasa Mahavidya, since both Vishnu and Kali/Parvati are believed to have arisen from the same primal energy of Adi Shakti and are often regarded as sibling forces. In this light, Krishnanand Jha’s fusion of the Dasa Mahavidya with the Dashavatara in a single frame above, stands out as a remarkable and original artistic vision. Photo: Savita Jha