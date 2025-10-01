Landscape: Known And Unknown

How evocative images of music-making and fragmented spaces reveal the human experience.

Samit Das
Artificial structures carrying fragmented traces of imagination. Photo: Samit Das
  • Heartwarming images capture the joy and communal power of music-making.

  • Fragmented and deteriorated landscapes symbolize traces of past and present human life.

  • The fusion of art and imagery reveals interconnected ways to understand the human experience.

The images are heartwarming and evocative depictions of the joy of music-making. They emerge as a powerful force that can bring people together and create a sense of community.

Pictures and art as interconnected ways of seeing life. Photo: Samit Das
Joyful rhythms that unite people in a shared sense of community. Photo: Samit Das
Deteriorated spaces that mirror the contemporary human condition. Photo: Samit Das
They are all artificial structures, although they are representational documents that extend beyond their existence in a fragmentary form. They reemerge as symbols of the damage inflicted on the contemporary human condition. These may be impoverished and deteriorated spaces, yet they accumulate past and present traces of an imaginative life that has been lived. This is a powerful and evocative approach—one that invites us to see pictures and art not as separate disciplines but as interconnected ways of understanding the human experience.

(views expressed are personal)

Samit Das specialises in painting, interactive artworks & artists’ books.

