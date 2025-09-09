Terminal: A Performance Where Memory Boards The Last Metro

Bipajjanak Bari: Everybody has Moved is made up of broken fragments of a fleeting city. Drawing from its inspiration of the warning signs in old, disappearing houses of Kolkata, the exhibition explores the travails of its ancestors and how the different branches have moved across the subcontinent. It also looks at how the house itself mourns the loss of its immediate family members who never got to live there, and have probably moved to another realm. Soumyadeep reinscribes his personal stories of abandonment—as traced back to his ancestral roots from 800 years ago in the village Mulghar, Bangladesh along River Bhoirab—within the furniture and pieces he collected from the ‘dangerous’, dilapidated and disappearing houses of Kolkata. The visitors walk through the paddy fields, listening to anecdotes by Soumyadeep, the excitement when he first got to witness a paddy field while visiting a friend’s ancestral home, much later in life; and carefully treading along the waterbodies of Mulghar, alternatively known as Kamala Bhandar or the Garden of Earthly Delight, for its bountiful blooms of lotus. Navigating through the entwined roots of the banyan tree, one reaches the riverbanks, a king-sized bed with a wooden box of homeopathy medicines kept open on it. The bed serving as the river tells the stories of people who lived by its banks, of human relations, of blood and sweat. The medicine box has vials containing water from the river Bhairab, procured by Soumyadeep from Bangladesh, paints and drops of blood of the artist himself.