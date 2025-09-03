The weaponisation of democratic symbols is swift and terrifying in its capacity to erase bodies, language, art, archives, and the very idea of a Kashmiri future. The simmering, invisible war has rendered Kashmiri lives expendable, and their memory contraband and the intergenerational sorrow of dispossession has become a haunting legacy. The day of the ban itself saw colonial theatre in sharp relief: amidst the aisles of books of a state-sponsored Chinar literary festival stood the effigy of a BrahMos missile, symbol of India’s military prowess. The image collapses the space between literature and war, making it clear that cultural life pivots around the panopticon. It was also the sixth anniversary of the unilateral removal of Kashmir’s autonomy. The war on memory runs parallel to the war on the ground, where combatants are killed routinely away from the headlines, patrols are thick, and checkpoints and military convoys multiply like exploding stars around the PTSD-ridden population.