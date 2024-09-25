In Ideological Battleground Kulgam, A Women’s Gym Takes The Limelight

CPI (M) leaders and cadre are closely monitoring Reshi’s speeches. In one video, he mentioned establishing a separate gym for women in Kulgam when asked about his manifesto, but the video ends there. Reshi claims the video was edited, omitting key points. He clarified that his plans also include setting up a cancer hospital, separate buses and a hospital for women with female doctors and a soil testing lab. “I have been seeing women walking in the early morning. It is how I got the idea to have a separate gym for women, but only this point was (highlighted),” he said, addressing supporters.