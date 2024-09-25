J&K Polls: Phase 2 Voting Underway; Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina And More in Fray | Key Points

Jammu and Kashmir went to the polls for the first time since 2014 on September 18. With the second phase on Wednesday, voting is being held for 26 assembly seats across six districts in the union territory.
Key candidates such as BJP Chief Ravinder Raina, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and 237 candidates are in the fray in the second round of voting.
J&K Assembly Polls 2024: 2nd Phase Begins Today
The polling booths opened for the people of Jammu and Kashmir at 7 AM. Residents have time till 6 PM to cast their votes. A total of 3,502 polling booths have been set up across the 26 constituencies.
A total of 25.78 lakh eligible voters are participating in the three phases of the J&K assembly elections. In the first phase on September 18, the voter turnout stood at 61.38 per cent.
J&K Assembly Polls 2024 – Seats, Districts And Constituencies In Phase 2
Voting is being be held across 26 constituencies during the second phase. From Srinagar, a total of eight seats are up for grabs, followed by five seats in Budgam district.
Five seats are up for the Rajouri district, three seats in Poonch district, two seats from the Ganderbal district and three seats from the Reasi district. The 26 constituencies heading to the polls are –
Kangan (ST)
Ganderbal
Hazratbal
Khanyar
Habbakadal
Lal Chowk
Channapora
Zadibal
Eidgah
Central Shalteng
Budgam
Beerwah
Khansahib
Chrar-i-Sharief
Chadoora
Gulabargh (ST)
Reasi
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi
Kalakote-Sunderbani
Nowshera
Rajouri (ST)
Budhal (ST)
Thannamandi (ST)
Surankote (ST)
Poonch Haveli
Mendhar (ST)
J&K Assembly Polls 2024 – Key Candidates for Phase 2
During the second phase, a total of 239 candidates are contesting for the 26 assembly seats. This list of candidates includes former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Apni party president Altaf Bukhari is contesting from Channapora, former ministers Ali Sagar from Khanyar and Rahim Rather from Chrar-i-Sharief. Choudhary Zulfikar and Syed Mushtaq Bukhari is contesting the elections with a BJP ticket from Budhal and Surankote, respectively.
Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being conducted for the first time after 2014. The people of the union territory will cast their votes in three phases held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be counted and declared by the Election Commission of India on October 8, 2024.