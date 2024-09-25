J&K Polls: Phase 2 Voting Underway; Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina And More in Fray | Key Points

J&K Assembly Polls 2024 – Seats, Districts And Constituencies In Phase 2

Voting is being be held across 26 constituencies during the second phase. From Srinagar, a total of eight seats are up for grabs, followed by five seats in Budgam district.

Five seats are up for the Rajouri district, three seats in Poonch district, two seats from the Ganderbal district and three seats from the Reasi district. The 26 constituencies heading to the polls are –