J&K Polls: Phase 2 Voting Underway; Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina And More in Fray | Key Points

After a voter turnout of 61.38 percent during the phase one polling, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are once again casting their votes all day across 26 constituencies. Key candidates in the fray include Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina and more.

J&K Polls Phase 2 Voting
Phase 2 Voting Today; Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina And More in Fray | Photo: PTI
Jammu and Kashmir went to the polls for the first time since 2014 on September 18. With the second phase on Wednesday, voting is being held for 26 assembly seats across six districts in the union territory.

Key candidates such as BJP Chief Ravinder Raina, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and 237 candidates are in the fray in the second round of voting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a public meeting ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. - PTI
'India Ready for Dialogue with Pakistan, But Terrorism Must Stop': Rajnath Singh In J&K

BY PTI

J&K Assembly Polls 2024: 2nd Phase Begins Today

The polling booths opened for the people of Jammu and Kashmir at 7 AM. Residents have time till 6 PM to cast their votes. A total of 3,502 polling booths have been set up across the 26 constituencies.

A total of 25.78 lakh eligible voters are participating in the three phases of the J&K assembly elections. In the first phase on September 18, the voter turnout stood at 61.38 per cent.

First phase of J-K Assembly polls - Photo: PTI/S Irfan
In Pictures: Jammu & Kashmir Voters Take Part In First Assembly Elections Since 2014

BY Photo Webdesk

J&K Assembly Polls 2024 – Seats, Districts And Constituencies In Phase 2

Voting is being be held across 26 constituencies during the second phase. From Srinagar, a total of eight seats are up for grabs, followed by five seats in Budgam district.

Five seats are up for the Rajouri district, three seats in Poonch district, two seats from the Ganderbal district and three seats from the Reasi district. The 26 constituencies heading to the polls are –

  1. Kangan (ST)

  2. Ganderbal

  3. Hazratbal

  4. Khanyar

  5. Habbakadal

  6. Lal Chowk

  7. Channapora

  8. Zadibal

  9. Eidgah

  10. Central Shalteng

  11. Budgam

  12. Beerwah

  13. Khansahib

  14. Chrar-i-Sharief

  15. Chadoora

  16. Gulabargh (ST)

  17. Reasi

  18. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

  19. Kalakote-Sunderbani

  20. Nowshera

  21. Rajouri (ST)

  22. Budhal (ST)

  23. Thannamandi (ST)

  24. Surankote (ST)

  25. Poonch Haveli

  26. Mendhar (ST)

jamu and kashmir elections 2024
J&K Assembly Polls Map | Photo: Election Commission of India
J&K Assembly Polls 2024 – Key Candidates for Phase 2

During the second phase, a total of 239 candidates are contesting for the 26 assembly seats. This list of candidates includes former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.  

Other prominent candidates in the fray are BJP Chief for Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina from Nowshera and Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng.

Apni party president Altaf Bukhari is contesting from Channapora, former ministers Ali Sagar from Khanyar and Rahim Rather from Chrar-i-Sharief. Choudhary Zulfikar and Syed Mushtaq Bukhari is contesting the elections with a BJP ticket from Budhal and Surankote, respectively.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being conducted for the first time after 2014. The people of the union territory will cast their votes in three phases held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be counted and declared by the Election Commission of India on October 8, 2024.

