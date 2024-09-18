In Pictures: Jammu & Kashmir Voters Take Part In First Assembly Elections Since 2014

An elderly voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Kakapora, in Pulwama district.
A man shows his ‘First Voter Certificate’ after casting vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Shopian district.
A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a women managed polling station during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district.
BJP candidate from Kishtwar constituency Shagun Parihar shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district.
Congress candidate from Banihal constituency Vikar Rasool Wani shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Ramban district.
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Pulwama district.
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Kulgam district.
People queue up at a polling booth to cast their vote in Bellow, south of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Kashmiri migrants show their identification cards as they wait to cast their votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Jammu & Kashmir House, in New Delhi.
A Kashmiri migrant shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Jammu & Kashmir House, in New Delhi.
Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Kishtwar.
Women voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Kulgam district.
First time voters Rahila Younis (C), Humaira Jan (L) and others show their voting slips as they wait to cast votes at a polling station at Bijbehara during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Anantnag district.