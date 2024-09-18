National

In Pictures: Jammu & Kashmir Voters Take Part In First Assembly Elections Since 2014

People were seen queued up outside polling booths in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday during the first phase of the union territory's first assembly elections since 2014. Also. this is the first assembly election since the Article 370 abrogation. Out of the 90 seats, 24 are voting in the first phase- 16 in the Kashmir Valley and 8 in the Jammu region with over 2.3 million eligible voters.