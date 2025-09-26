Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

The prime minister defended Pakistan’s military response to May’s Indian strikes following the Pahalgam attack, describing it as an act of self-defense.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shehbaz Sharif at UN
Turning to climate change, Sharif recounted the devastation of Pakistan’s 2022 floods, which caused an estimated $34 billion in losses, and warned that the country was once again facing disaster this year. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- PM Shehbaz Sharif called Israel’s campaign in Gaza a “genocidal onslaught,” highlighting the killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab as a symbol of the conflict’s atrocities.

- He urged urgent global action on climate change, citing Pakistan’s catastrophic floods in 2022 and this year.

- Sharif defended Pakistan’s military response to recent Indian strikes, condemned New Delhi’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and called for an end to India’s policies in Kashmir.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday denounced Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, describing it as “one of the most heart-wrenching tragedies of our time.” Addressing the UN General Assembly, he also warned of escalating climate disasters and reiterated Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and relations with India.

Sharif condemned Israel’s expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank and what he called a “genocidal onslaught” in Gaza. He highlighted the death of six-year-old Hind Rajab, killed as her family tried to flee Gaza City, calling her story an enduring symbol of the war’s atrocities. “Can you imagine that little girl as if she was our daughter?” he asked, urging an end to the conflict.

Turning to climate change, Sharif recounted the devastation of Pakistan’s 2022 floods, which caused an estimated $34 billion in losses, and warned that the country was once again facing disaster this year. He said thousands of villages had been destroyed, millions displaced, more than 1,000 lives lost, and billions of dollars in crops and property swept away. “Pakistan contributes less than one percent of global emissions annually, yet it continues to face the relentless brunt,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content

On regional security, the prime minister defended Pakistan’s military response to May’s Indian strikes following the Pahalgam attack, describing it as an act of self-defense. He expressed readiness for dialogue but condemned New Delhi’s suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and its policies in Kashmir, calling for an end to what he termed “

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Fined By ICC For 'Pahalgam' Comments After IND Vs PAK Clash - Report

  2. IND Vs SL Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Sri Lanka To Bowl First, India Make Two Changes

  3. India Vs Pakistan: Rauf, Farhan Plead Not Guilty In ICC Hearing But Sanctions Likely - Report

  4. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Skippers Set Tone With Confidence And Rivalry Ahead Of September 30 Opener

  5. Ashes 2025: England Will Bring 'Something Different' To Series Vs Australia Says Batting Legend Joe Root

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  4. Sonam Wangchuk Misled Locals, Instigated Protestors, Alleges MHA

  5. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

  3. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  4. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

  5. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin