Maharashtra Student Dies By Suicide After Alleged Assault On Local Train

A 19-year-old college student in Maharashtra’s Thane district died by suicide hours after he was allegedly assaulted on a local train for not speaking in Marathi. Police said the incident and its aftermath left him visibly distressed, and his father has linked the suicide to the beating.
According to PTI, Arnav Laxman Khaire, a first-year science student, was found hanging at his apartment in Kalyan East on Tuesday evening. He had left for college in Mulund that morning but returned home early after the alleged assault.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyanji Gete told PTI that the assault occurred between Kalyan and Thane stations. “Arnav was travelling to his college in Mulund on a local train on Tuesday morning when the assault took place between Kalyan and Thane stations,” he said. The teen’s father has stated that Arnav had asked a fellow passenger to move slightly forward in the crowded compartment when the man reprimanded him for not speaking in Marathi, prompting a confrontation.
Police said Arnav phoned his father to describe the attack and sounded frightened. When his father returned from work later that evening, he found the door locked from inside. With help from neighbours, he broke it open and discovered his son hanging with a blanket tied around his neck.
A complaint has been filed by the father, who alleges that the assault directly pushed his son into severe mental stress. Police have registered a case of accidental death, and an investigation is under way.
(With inputs from PTI)