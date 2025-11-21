Maharashtra Student Dies By Suicide After Alleged Assault On Local Train

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyanji Gete told PTI that the assault occurred between Kalyan and Thane stations. “Arnav was travelling to his college in Mulund on a local train on Tuesday morning when the assault took place between Kalyan and Thane stations,” he said. The teen’s father has stated that Arnav had asked a fellow passenger to move slightly forward in the crowded compartment when the man reprimanded him for not speaking in Marathi, prompting a confrontation.