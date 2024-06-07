National

NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 6 pm on June 9, Joshi told the NDA leaders assembled here at the Central Hall of the old Parliament Building to elect Modi as their leader.

NDA Meeting in Parliament
info_icon

Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi announced during the NDA parliamentary party meeting that Narendra Modi is set to take the oath as Prime Minister for the third time.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 6 pm on June 9 said Joshi to the gathered NDA leaders at the Central Hall of the old Parliament Building, where Modi is to be elected as their leader.

Besides NDA MPs, senior leaders of the alliance, including chief ministers, were present for the meeting where BJP president J P Nadda is expected to propose a resolution in support of Modi's leadership, with allies and MPs likely to endorse it.

After Modi is elected the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him, some alliance members said.

Besides Naidu, Kumar and Shinde, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Anupriya Patel, Pawan Kalyan were among the NDA leaders present on the main dais, alongside senior BJP leaders.

The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nadda, have also been holding deliberations with allies to work out an amicable formula for their share of representation in the new government, which will critically depend on them for survival.

The BJP leadership has moved swiftly since the June 4 results for government formation to end any sense of uncertainty after the verdict, which was a setback to the ruling party as it lost majority for the first time since 2014 and needs allies' support to maintain its hold on power.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Case: CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet Against BRS Leader Kavitha
  2. HP: Hamirpur Reports 34 New Cases Of Diarrhoea In 24 Hours, Total Climbs To 286
  3. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  4. Kashmir’s Voice: Bashir Dada on Art & Silence
  5. Hemant Soren Being Oppressed Like Stan Swamy Who Died In Custody: Ex-J'khand CM's Social Media Post
Entertainment News
  1. 'Hamare Baarah': Karnataka Government Bans Annu Kapoor Starrer To Preserve Communal Harmony
  2. Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Did Not Fall In Love At First Sight With Mathias Boe, Says She 'Took Time To Test'
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  5. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
Sports News
  1. Canada Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Match 13 Prediction: Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch
  2. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  3. PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup: Who Is Saurabh Netravalkar?
  4. French Open 2024: Paolini Gets The Better Of Andreeva In SF - In Pics
  5. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head, Top Scorer, Wicket Takers, Best Bowling
World News
  1. Israeli Strike Kills At Least 33 People At A Gaza School; The Military Claims Was Being Used By Hamas
  2. Four Indian Medical Students Drown In Russia
  3. Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War
  4. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  5. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
Latest Stories
  1. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  2. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  3. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  4. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  5. USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer
  6. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  7. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: 'The Most Successful Alliance In India's History', Says PM Modi; Allies Elect Him As NDA Leader
  8. Scotland Vs Namibia Match Report, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scots Canter To Five-Wicket Win