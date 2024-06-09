BJP Decides On Key Ministers, Allies To Be Given Cabinet Berths | Here Is Who Is Getting What

BJP held high-level meetings to finalise names of leaders who will be given ministerial berths in the new NDA government. The meetings were held on Saturday, a day ahead of the scheduled oath taking ceremony scheduled on Sunday.
The BJP meetings assume significance considering the party has to accommodate other NDA partners for the first time since acquiring power at the Centre in 2014. The role of allies in the NDA government is imperative for its stability. The BJP has 240 MPs, 32 less than the required strength to form the government.
The saffron party has got support from the Chandrababu Naidu led Telegu Desam Party, the Janata Dal Secular, the Janata Dal United, Apna Dal and 10 others.
As per HT report, the discussions have been “largely amicable” and it has broadly been decided that the BJP will retain the big four ministries of defence, finance, home and external affairs.
Besides, the above report said the allies such as the TDP, JDU, JDS and LJP are likely to get cabinet berths in addition to minister of state positions.
PM-designate Narendra Modi will host all new ministers at his residence before the swearing-in ceremony.
BJP chief JP Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajanth Singh met on Saturday to decide names that will be inducted in the Union council of ministers.
Earlier, on Friday, the BJP high command held meetings with leaders of the NDA partners to discuss allocation of portfolios.
As per reports, the TDP with 14 MPs is set to get two or three cabinet positions and a couple of ministers of state.
The JDU, which has set its eyes on ministries such as agriculture, water resources, rural development and railways has 16 MPs and is likely to get three cabinet posts in addition to MoS positions.
The LJP’s (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan, who has emerged as a young, Dalit face in Bihar after his party won all five Lok Sabha seats that it contested, is also likely to get one cabinet berth and one MoS position. Allies that have three or fewer lawmakers such as the RLD, Jana Sena, JDS and HAM are also likely to get a MoS position.