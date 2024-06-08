Narendra Modi To Be Sworn-in As Prime Minister For 3rd Straight Term On Sunday | All You Need To Know

Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term on Sunday, June 9, at 7:15 pm. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath the NDA Parliamentary Party leader at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of other dignitaries.
Following the completion of all necessary formalities on Friday, Modi tendered his resignation to President Murmu. A letter on his election as the leader of NDA was handed over to the President by BJP national president JP Nadda, following which she appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate.
Notably, Modi is the only leader after Jawaharlal Nehru to be holding the post of prime minister for three consecutive terms after elections.
NARENDRA MODI SWEARING-IN CEREMONY | KEY DETAILS
PM Modi Swearing-in Time And Venue: According to a communique, President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The appointment letter was handed over to Narendra Modi by Murmu on Friday evening. She also "offered him curd" while inviting him to form the NDA government at the Centre, the BJP had said.
Ministers' Portfolios: Though there are reports that heavyweight portfolios like home, finance, defence and external affairs besides education and culture will be kept by the BJP, nothing has been confirmed yet. Which berth will go to the BJP and which ones will allotted to its allies will likely be unveiled with the Union Council of Ministers.
Modi Elected As NDA Leader: PM-designate Narendra Modi was officially elected as the leader of the BJP-led NDA at the alliance's meeting on Friday, days after it secured a narrow majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Later in the day, he met President Murmu and stake claim to form the government.
Guests At Modi's Swearing-in: From Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wikremesinghe, the guest list for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony is inspired by New Delhi's "Neighbourhood First Policy". The heads of the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles are also among those in the guest list.
Heavy Security, AI Tech In Use, Delhi On High Alert: Security in the national capital has been beefed up ahead of PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony. Reportedly, snipers and armed police personnel will be stationed on the routes of the dignitaries. While Artificial Intelligence technology and intrusion warning systems will be deployed for scanning and facial recognition. Delhi Police's SWAT and NSG will also be deployed.
Traffic Advisory: Amid the tightened security arrangements, the Delhi Police has also issued traffic advisory, with several roads heading towards the central part of Delhi likely to be shut. The notice also highlighted the no-fly zone/prohibition of certain flying objects in Delhi.
Accomodation For Dignitaries: The VIPs, dignitaries attending the oath-taking ceremony will be given designated routes from their hotels to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and back. Top hotels including Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under heavy security cover.
Congress Yet To Receive Invite: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that its leaders are yet to receive invitations for PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Our leaders have not received invitations yet. When the invitation comes to our INDIA 'janbandhan' leaders, if it comes, we will consider it," he said.
TMC Will Not Go: West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo said that neither has her party received any invitation for Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony, nor will she go to the event. Mamata said she thinks that Modi "should not be PM" as it is against the "mandate".
(With agency inputs)