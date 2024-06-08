Narendra Modi To Be Sworn-in As Prime Minister For 3rd Straight Term On Sunday | All You Need To Know

PM Modi Swearing-in Time And Venue: According to a communique, President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The appointment letter was handed over to Narendra Modi by Murmu on Friday evening. She also "offered him curd" while inviting him to form the NDA government at the Centre, the BJP had said.