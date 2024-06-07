NDA Parliamentary Meet: PM's '100 Seats' Dig At Cong, Hug With Chirag, Nitish's Speech | Key Moments

Nitish, Naidu Endorse Modi: Key BJP allies -- TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar -- on Friday endorsed Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA with a message to balance regional aspirations and national interests. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed confidence that Modi will develop India in a big way and also pay attention to Bihar. Parts of Nitish Kumar's speech left the gathering in splits as he batted for Modi in his way and conveyed the message that his party will extend full support. Nitish Kumar has made several flipflops in his political career, his recent one being leaving INDIA bloc to return to NDA in February this year.