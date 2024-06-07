National

NDA Parliamentary Meet: PM's '100 Seats' Dig At Cong, Hug With Chirag, Nitish's Speech | Key Moments

The NDA parties met on Friday, June 7, to PM-elect Modi as the leader of the alliance for him to become the prime minister for the third consecutive time after the BJP won 240 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and the allies won 58 more, hitting majority comfortably yet not scoring as well as 2019.

PTI
PM Modi with Nitish Kumar (L) and Chirag Paswan during the NDA Parliamentary meet on Friday, June 7 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi was officially chosen as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) days after it secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Narendra Modi later met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and staked claim to form the government.

Speaking at the Parliamentary meeting, PM Modi took a dig at Congress and said the opposition party could not even touch the 100-seat-mark.

Meanwhile, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and NDA partner Chirag Paswan candid moment with Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu's endorsement of Modi were among some key moments from the NDA meet on Friday.

NDA Parliamentary Meeting | Key Moments

  • PM Chosen As NDA Leader: Chosen by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance as its leader to become prime minister for the third time, Modi also said the NDA government in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, quality of life and minimum interference in the lives of common citizens. "We have never lost. Our conduct following June 4 shows that we know how to digest victory," the prime minister said, and attacked opposition parties.

  • PM Calls NDA 'Most Succesful Alliance': Narendra Modi congratulated the victorious NDA leaders and said he must salute the lakhs of ground workers who worked to ensure this victory. "This is the most successful alliance in the history of our country. It has completed three successful terms and is now entering its fourth...The NDA is not a grouping of parties that have come together to get power, it is committed to the principle of 'nation first'," Modi said.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: NDA Underperforms, Cong Revives Under INDIA Bloc

  • Modi's Dig At Congress: Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the opposition party could not even touch the 100 seats mark, and that their total seats in the last three LS polls were fewer than the BJP's tally in this election alone. Modi said "INDI alliance" parties have already started saying they came together only for the Lok Sabha polls. Such an approach showed their character, hunger for power, he said.

  • Nitish, Naidu Endorse Modi: Key BJP allies -- TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar -- on Friday endorsed Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA with a message to balance regional aspirations and national interests. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed confidence that Modi will develop India in a big way and also pay attention to Bihar. Parts of Nitish Kumar's speech left the gathering in splits as he batted for Modi in his way and conveyed the message that his party will extend full support. Nitish Kumar has made several flipflops in his political career, his recent one being leaving INDIA bloc to return to NDA in February this year.

ALSO READ | 'We Will Be With You, Right Leader At Right Time': What The Two Kingmakers Said At NDA Meet

  • Nitish & Naidu, The 'Kingmakers': Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) head Nitish Kumar and TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu emerged as potential kingmakers after the Lok Sabha election results. While Kumar's party won 12 seats, the TDP won 16 Lok Sabha seats, according to Election Commission (EC) data. Kumar, known for his flipflops and Naidu, a recent NDA entrant, emerged significant in the government formation process with BJP's failure to secure majority alone.

ALSO READ | 'India's Voters Rebuke Modi': How Foreign Media Reacted To India Lok Sabha Election Results

  • Chirag Paswan, Modi's Candid Moment: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and NDA partner Chirag Paswan shared a candid moment with Narendra Modi at the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Friday. After declaring his support for PM Modi at the meeting, Chirag Paswan walked up to him, shook his hand and hugged him, and got a pat on his head in return.

  • Chirag Paswan is the son of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

