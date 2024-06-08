National

PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert

The extensive security arrangements for PM-elect Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in many ways mimic the ones implemented for the G20 summit last year as Sunday's mega event will witness the presence of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) leaders.

PM-elect Narendra Modi
With a little more than 24 hours left before the PM-elect Narendra Modi will take oath as the prime minister for a third consecutive time, Delhi is gearing up for the mega event. From beefed-up security measures to ensure safety for the dignitaries to detailed travel advisories to prevent inconvenience for commuters, meticulous preparations are underway in the national capital.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (R) and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe (L)
PM Modi Swearing-In Event: Sheikh Hasina, Ranil Wickremesinghe In Guest List | Know Who All Are Invited

PM Modi swearing-in: Snipers, armed cops to be deployed

  • It has been reported that snipers and armed police personnel will be stationed on the routes of the dignitaries. Snipers will also be deployed at strategic locations and high-rise buildings.

  • Drones will be deployed at strategic locations to ensure better surveillance .

  • Top hotels including Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under the security cover as the foreign dignitaries will be staying in these places.

  • Artificial Intelligence technology and intrusion warning systems will be deployed for scanning and facial recognition.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday fed Modi 'dahi cheeni' (curd and sugar) which is considered auspicious in Indian tradition before undertaking important tasks or starting a new venture
Modi To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Time At 7:15 PM On June 9 Amid Heavy Security | Venue, Guests & Other Deets

PM Modi swearing-in: Security beefed up at Rashtrapati Bhawan

  • According to Delhi Police, the entire Rashtrapati Bhawan will remain covered under a multi-layered security repertoire encompassing five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandos, drones and snipers.

  • Moreover, commandoes from Delhi Police's SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) and NSG will also remain deployed around the President's house and various strategic locations.

  • It has been reported that around 2,500 police personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans will be deployed around the venue on June 9.

PM-elect Narendra Modi (L) and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge
Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside

PM Modi swearing-in: Traffic guidelines issued

In the wake of the high-priority swearing-in ceremony, several roads heading towards the central part of Delhi are likely to be shut on Sunday. It has been reported that checkings will be enhanced at the borders of the national capital from Saturday itself.

According to Delhi Police, the dignitaries will be given designated routes from their hotels to the venue and back. An official notice by the Delhi Police on Friday highlighted the prohibition on certain flying objects in Delhi.

