Modi To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Time At 7:15 PM On June 9 Amid Heavy Security | Venue, Guests & Other Deets

Narendra Modi will return as Prime Minister of India at 7:15 pm on Sunday, June 9, for the third consecutive term with all formalities having been completed on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu appointed Narendra Modi as the prime minister-designate on Friday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda handed her a letter on his election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and NDA leaders submitted their letters of support.
Addressing reporters in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan after meeting the President on Friday, Narendra Modi said he has been appointed as the prime minister-designate by the president.
Narendra Modi Oath-Taking | Key Points
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: The BJP won 240 seats while its allies won 53 more in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. While BJP fell short of hitting the halfway mark alone, its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners made sure that they are able to form a government comfortably by winning together 293 seats. The INDIA bloc of Opposition, led by Congress, won 234 seats.
PM Modi Swearing-In Time: The president will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the communique said. Murmu handed over the letter of appointment to Modi, who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Friday evening. "Hon'ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu offered curd to leader of NDA and PM designate Shri @narendramodi whilst inviting him to form the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre," BJP said in a post on X along with a photo of Murmu and Modi.
NDA Elects Modi As Leader: Hours before Modi met President Murmu on Friday, the NDA parties met on to officially elect him as the leader of the alliance for him to become the prime minister for the third consecutive time. Speaking at the NDA Parliamentary meeting, PM Modi took a dig at Congress and said the opposition party could not even touch the 100-seat-mark.
Guests For Swearing-In: The guest list of foreign leaders for Modi's swearing-in ceremony, inspired by New Delhi's "Neighbourhood First Policy" and its strategic focus on island nations considered important in the Indian Ocean region, includes the heads of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles .
Heavy Security Cover: A multi-layered security with five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes, drones and snipers will blanket the Rashtrapati Bhawan for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. The national capital will remain on high alert on the day as dignitaries from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations have been invited to the ceremony, officials said.
Swearing-In Venue: According to a senior police officer cited in a news agency PTI report, the event, scheduled to be held inside the Rashtrapati Bhawan, will have a three-layered security both inside and outside the premises. Delhi Police personnel will remain deployed at the outer ring followed by paramilitary personnel and internal security of the President's house at the inner ring. "Around 2500 police personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans, have been planned to be deployed around the venue," the officer said.
Snipers, Drones, Traffic Curbs: Snipers and armed police personnel will remain deployed on the routes of the dignitaries too and drones will be deployed at the strategic locations in the new Delhi district, another officer said, adding that the security cover is likely to resemble the one for the G20 summit last year. The officer said several roads heading towards the central part of Delhi may be shut on Sunday or there may be traffic diversions since morning. Checkings will be enhanced at the borders of the national capital from Saturday itself.
Hotels For Dignitaries: According to officials, dignitaries attending the swearing-in will be given designated routes from their hotels to the venue and back. Hotels in the city such as Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under the security cover.
No-Flying Zone: Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders and declared the national capital a no-flying zone as Narendra Modi will take oath as the prime minister for third term on June 9, according to an order issued by the Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Friday. The prohibitory orders will remain imposed for two days, June 9 and 10, it said.
Modi Asks NDA MPs To Steer Clear From Portfolio Rumours: Narendra Modi on Friday urged NDA MPs not to fall prey to hoaxes about ministries and portfolios and claimed the "INDI Alliance" could also indulge in spreading "fake news" about such issues. PM Modi said now technology is such that people could also come out with a list of ministers with even his signatures on it. "Some intelligent person may also distribute portfolios. A lot of people are busy in forming government these days, distributing ministries and posts. I request you, those who know Modi, know that all such attempts are useless. If you get a phone call, verify that they are from the authority concerned or not," he said.