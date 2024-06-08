National

Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress' CWC To Chalk Out Future Strategy | Details Inside

A day before PM-elect Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders are set to meet today to discuss the final list of cabinet ministers. Furthermore, in a bid to chalk out the party's future strategy, the Congress' top leadership will also assemble today at a crucial meeting of the party's working committee.

PTI
PM-elect Narendra Modi (L) and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A day ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in as the prime minister for a third consecutive term, the newly-elected MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are scheduled to meet today to discuss the final list of cabinet ministers. Alongside, Congress' top leadership is scheduled as well to assemble and deliberate on the Lok Sabha election results and chalk out its future strategy at a crucial meeting of the party's working committee.

NDA forming government at the Centre

  • Staying far behind their ambitious claim of crossing 400 seats this time, the BJP managed to bag 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, falling short of 32 seats to reach the majority mark.

  • Currently, BJP is highly dependent on the support of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena (7) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (5) to reach the majority mark.

Chandrababu Naidu during the press conference in Vijayawada. - PTI
Congress' CWC meeting today

In a bid to chalk out the party's future strategy, the Congress' top leadership will assemble today at a crucial meeting of the party's working committee.

An extended meeting of the party's top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), will be held at Hotel Ashok at 11 am where Congress Legislature Party leaders and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents from various states will analyse its performance and suggest measures to strengthen the organisation.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge welcomes INDIA-bloc leaders at his residence in Delhi | - Outlook
The party's top brass, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, besides other leaders will participate in the deliberations.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who has convened the meeting, will also host a dinner for all extended CWC members and party MPs at Hotel Ashok.

NDA Meeting in Parliament - null
A meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party comprising all newly-elected MPs of the Lok Sabha and those of the Rajya Sabha will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament at 5:30 pm, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress has emerged as the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha, improving its tally to 99 from 52 in the 2019 elections.

