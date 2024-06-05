Elections

INDIA-bloc Says 'Will Continue To Fight BJP's Fascist Rule Led By Modi' After Meeting In Delhi

INDIA-bloc leaders had arrived in Delhi at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence to chalk out the future strategy after the announcement of 2024 Lok Sabha election results.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge welcomes INDIA-bloc leaders at his residence in Delhi | Photo: Outlook
A day after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results were declared, INDIA-bloc on Wednesday said the amalgam will continue to fight against the "fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while reading out the statement, following the opposition bloc's meeting in Delhi said, "We discussed the political situation in detail and came to the conclusion finally that we should say in one voice: "The constituents of INDIA bloc thank the people of India for their overwhelming support received by our alliance. The people's mandate has given befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate, corruption and deprivation. This is a mandate in defence of the Constitution of India, and against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism, and also to save the democracy."

He added, "The INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi. We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP's government." This is our decision and we all agreed on these points, and will definitely keep the promises given to the people."

INDIA bloc leaders at Jantar Mantar, Delhi - Getty Images
Earlier, Congress chief Kharge thanked all the partners of the INDIA-bloc for contesting the polls unitedly against BJP.

Kharge said INDIA-bloc welcomes all parties that share a fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution.

His remarks came soon after INDIA-bloc leaders began deliberations over government formation possibilities at Congress chief’s residence in New Delhi.

"The mandate is decisively against Mr Modi, against him and the substance and style of his politics. It is a huge political loss for him personally apart from being a clear moral defeat as well. However, he is determined to subvert the will of the people," Kharge said.

"The INDIA alliance welcomes all parties which share its fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble to our Constitution and to its many provisions for economic, social and political justice," he added.

"I welcome all INDIA alliance partners. We fought well, fought unitedly, fought resolutely," he said.

Other top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also attended the meeting.

Besides, opposition leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and T R Baalu of the DMK, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren of the JMM, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule of the NCP-SP, Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav (SP) also attended the meeting.

Other leaders including Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT), Omar Abdullah (JKNC), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha (AAP) and N K Premchandran (RSP) were also present in the meeting.

