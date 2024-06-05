INDIA-bloc Says 'Will Continue To Fight BJP's Fascist Rule Led By Modi' After Meeting In Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge while reading out the statement, following the opposition bloc's meeting in Delhi said, "We discussed the political situation in detail and came to the conclusion finally that we should say in one voice: "The constituents of INDIA bloc thank the people of India for their overwhelming support received by our alliance. The people's mandate has given befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate, corruption and deprivation. This is a mandate in defence of the Constitution of India, and against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism, and also to save the democracy."