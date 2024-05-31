Jobs, Democracy To Attacks On Modi Government: What Dominated INDIA Bloc's Lok Sabha Campaign

Hitting the campaign trail in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi had targetted Modi over electoral bonds. He said, “PM Modi’s hands were shaking when he justified electoral bonds, it is the world’s biggest scam.” In other campaigns, he has said that these elections were being fought to save and protect the Constitution, which was under threat from the ruling party. "BJP wants to tear this book, but we in Congress and the people of India will not allow it," he said pointing to the Constitution in his hand at a rally in Odisha.