Can Influencers Swing India’s Lok Sabha Elections?

A former wrestler from Sonipat, Haryana, Ankit Baiyanpuria, turned to social media to make fitness videos in 2022 after dislocating his shoulder in an injury. Since then, he has been an inspiration for many fitness enthusiasts because of his workout techniques and strict routine. His unique greeting “Ram, Ram Bhai Saryane” has helped him forge a deep connection with his audience. He shot to fame when he started a ‘75-day Hard Challenge’ inspired by Andy Frisella which focused on physical and mental well-being through discipline. However, the real turning point in his life was in August last year when he was seen in a video interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of his 75-day challenge, Baiyanpuria participated in a campaign called ‘Shramdan for Cleanliness’ under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) larger ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign. His video was shared on the PM’s official social media handles, doubling his followers overnight. Baiyanpuria now has more than 7.7 million followers on Instagram and over 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube. Not only was this a push for a local influencer like him, but the campaign also drew the attention of his audience to the ruling party’s strategies.