Strategic Illusion: How AI Is Transforming Indian Political Landscape In The Run-up To 2024 Elections

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaching, the final stretch is laid out for the parties and their campaign designs. Being implemented in full swing, the use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) amid other measures and tactics has become a point of debate.

With the use of deepfake videos and morphed pieces of multimedia to appeal to targeted demographics, the usage of AI has triggered conversations on the expanse of technology and its evolving precision while also raising questions on the integrity of electoral practices and the extent to which it can be regulated. The Indian political landscape has seen an active boom and continues to embrace its expanse to appeal to specific sections of the electorate.