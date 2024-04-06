International

Microsoft ‘Warns’ Of China Using AI To Disrupt Upcoming Elections In Countries, Including India

Microsoft said that 'at a minimum' China will produce and disseminate AI-generated content on social media that 'benefits their positions in these high-profile elections'.

AP
Microsoft 'Warns' Of China Using AI To Disrupt Upcoming Elections In Countries
Microsoft has issued a warning regarding China's potential use of artificial intelligence (AI) to interfere with forthcoming elections in various nations, including India, the United States, and South Korea.

The cautionary statement from the American technology giant follows reports of China employing AI-generated content during Taiwan's recent presidential election to influence the outcome.

In a report released Friday by Microsoft's threat intelligence team, the company said it expected Chinese state-backed cyber groups to target high-profile elections in 2024, with North Korea also involved.

“As populations in India, South Korea and the United States head to the polls, we are likely to see Chinese cyber and influence actors, and to some extent, North Korean cyber actors, work toward targeting these elections,” the report stated.

Microsoft said that “at a minimum” China will produce and disseminate AI-generated content on social media that “benefits their positions in these high-profile elections”.

“While the impact of such content in swaying audiences remains low, China’s increasing experimentation in augmenting memes, videos and audio will continue – and may prove effective down the line,” said Microsoft.

The report also noted that China previously conducted an AI-generated disinformation campaign during Taiwan's presidential election in January. The company said this was the first time it had seen a state-backed entity using AI-made content in a bid to influence a foreign election.

Women are standing in line to cast their votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on November 25, 2023.
How India Has Voted Over The Years: Examining Voter Trends In General Elections

BY Zaina Azhar Sayeda

India's general elections are scheduled to commence on April 19, with the results slated for announcement on June 4. The electoral process spans seven phases, starting with the first phase on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and concluding on June 1.

