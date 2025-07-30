Sports Today Highlights, July 30: Abhishek Sharma Becomes No. 1 T20I Batter; Bayern Sign Luis Diaz From Liverpool

Liverpool's Luis Diaz

Here are the highlights & updates from the sports events on Wednesday, 30 July 2025. Football fans can look forward to two Durand Cup 2025 matches: TRAU FC face NEROCA FC in the first Group F fixture, followed by Namdhari vs South United FC in Group A. In cricket, Zimbabwe are up against New Zealand in th 1st Test. The Macau Open badminton tournament is in full swing, with stars like Lakshya Sen and Unnati Hooda in action in the singles events. Stay tuned for scores and updates from across the sporting world on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

29 Jul 2025, 11:52:56 pm IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: Good Morning! Good morning, readers! We welcome you to our live blog today, covering all the top sporting events from across the world. Indian shuttlers are in action in the Macau Open badminton tournament. Cricket, football, and tennis fans have a lot to enjoy today. Stay tuned as Outlook India brings you the best sporting news from around the world on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

30 Jul 2025, 07:05:36 am IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: Canada Coach Banned In Olympic Drone Spying Scandal, Set To Resume Duty The Canada coach banned for her role in a drone spying scandal at the Paris Olympics has been hired as head coach of New Zealand’s only professional women’s team. Bev Priestman, who recently finished a one-year suspension from all soccer-related activity, signed a two-year deal with Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand’s capital city. (AP)

30 Jul 2025, 07:21:21 am IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: Venus Williams Gets Wild-Card For Mixed Doubles Event At US Open Venus Williams is set to make a comeback at the US Open 2025 next month, joining the revamped mixed doubles tournament with Reilly Opelka through a wild-card entry. She and Opelka were among the 14 teams announced by the U.S. Tennis Association for its mixed doubles event on Aug. 19-20.

30 Jul 2025, 07:41:09 am IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: Jasprit Bumrah To Miss Oval Test Against England - Report The Indian team management wont't be including Jasprit Bumrah for the fifth and final Test against England, following the medical team’s advice as per reports in the Indian media. However, the team’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said: “Bumrah is fit now, and he bowled in one innings in the previous match, so the head coach, physio and the captain will come together and decide. We are yet to make the decision…”

30 Jul 2025, 08:04:01 am IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: Brazil Through To Copa America Femenina Final With three goals in the first half-hour, defending champion Brazil eased past Uruguay 5-1 on Tuesday to qualify for the Copa America Femenina final for the fifth straight tournament. Brazil will play against Colombia, which progressed to the final by edging Argentina 5-4 on penalty kicks on Monday. The match will be played at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, in the capital Quito.

30 Jul 2025, 08:30:41 am IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: AUS Announce White-ball Squad For SA Series Australia have announced their squads for the Men's T20I and ODI series against South Africa. Introducing our Australian Men's T20I and ODI squads for the Top End series against South Africa 👊 pic.twitter.com/luzX8QIkw2 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 30, 2025

30 Jul 2025, 09:14:01 am IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: Coco Gauff Wins At National Bank Open Coco Gauff made a winning return to competition on Tuesday night, as she overcame 23 double-faults to win for the first time since the French Open final, outlasting fellow American Danielle Collins 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (2) in the second round of the National Bank Open.

30 Jul 2025, 10:08:06 am IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: Thomas Muller Set For MLS Switch German World Cup winner Thomas Muller is all set to sign for MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps following his departure from childhood club Bayern Munich. The 35-year-old forward will pen a two-year deal with the Vancouver-based side after his stint with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

30 Jul 2025, 10:39:21 am IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: Leagues Cup 2025 Update LAFC lost 10-11 to Liga MX side Mazatlan in the Leagues Cup 2025 fixture after the game had finished 1-1 in regular time. Elsewhere, Tigres UANL thrashed Houston Dynamo 4-1 and Puebla defeated New York City 3-1.

30 Jul 2025, 11:28:14 am IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: CAFA Nations Cup India have been drawn alongside Tajikistan, Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan in Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, with their campaign kicking off against hosts Tajikistan on August 29 in Dushanbe. Group A (Tashkent): Uzbekistan (H), Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Oman Group B (Dushanbe): Tajikistan (H), IR Iran, Afghanistan, India India’s fixtures: Aug 29: vs Tajikistan; Sep 1: vs IR Iran; Sep 4: vs Afghanistan.

30 Jul 2025, 12:21:12 pm IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: Leon Marchand Aiming For Higher Glory Swimmer Léon Marchand will go after the world record in the 200-meter individual medley. Marchand won four individual gold medals a year ago at the Paris Olympics. But in these worlds he’s swimming only the 200 and 400 medley — and a few relays — with his focus on taking down records.

30 Jul 2025, 01:07:50 pm IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: Olympic Star 'Seriously' Hurt In Climbing Accident Germany's double Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier has "seriously injured" herself in a severe mountaineering accident in Pakistan. Dahlmeier, an experienced mountaineer, has won many accolades for Germany at the Winter Olympics, winning two golds and one bronze medal in Pyeongchang in 2018.

30 Jul 2025, 01:46:16 pm IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: Luis Diaz Signs For Bayern Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have signed Liverpool winger Luis Diaz in a £65.5m move. The Colombia international has penned a four-year deal with the German club.

30 Jul 2025, 02:44:16 pm IST Sports News Today Live, July 30: AUS Parliament Honours Olympians Who Defied Boycott Of 1980 Moscow Games A wait of 45 years ended when a group of Olympians who defied pressure to boycott the 1980 Moscow Games were recognized in the Australian Parliament on Wednesday for their contribution to sports. Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman said the recognition acknowledged “the courage and resilience of the Olympians who faced intense public pressure not to compete, and the enduring hurt and pain many of them still feel.” (AP)