Elections Campaigns Of 2004 And 2024: Does The Past Hold The Key To Reveal The Future?

A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter carries a picture of Indian Prime Minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee after an election rally in Aligarh, India Thursday, April 29, 2004. Vajpayee and his BJP were ousted from power yesterday in an election upset when the nation's 700 million poor voted against his "India Shining" campaign Photo: Getty Images

A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter carries a picture of Indian Prime Minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee after an election rally in Aligarh, India Thursday, April 29, 2004. Vajpayee and his BJP were ousted from power yesterday in an election upset when the nation's 700 million poor voted against his "India Shining" campaign Photo: Getty Images